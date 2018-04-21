Heatwave conditions intensify in Odisha; Titlagarh hottest at 43.5 deg C

Bhubaneswar: Heatwave conditions intensified in most parts of Odisha on Friday with Titlagarh turning out to be the hottest place in the state at 43.5 degree Celsius.

The mercury soared above 40 degree Celsius in at least 10 places in the state.

As the entire western Odisha reeled under intense heat, Titlagarh was closely followed by Balangir in the region recording a maximum temperature of 42.6 degree Celsius, the Meteorological Centre here said.

The mercury touched 42.4 degree Celsius in Jharsuguda, while the temperature was 41.8 degree Celsius in both Sambalpur and Sonepur, 41.7 degree in Angul, 41.6 degree in Hirakud, 41 degree in Bhawanipatna, 40.4 degree in Malkangiri and 40 degree Celsius in Phulbani, it said in a bulletin.

People in several coastal areas, however, received some respite from the searing heat following marginal drop in temperature after rain and thundershower.

In state capital Bhubaneswar, the mercury fell to 36.6 degree Celsius from 38.3 degrees Celsius recorded yesterday, while in neighbouring Cuttack city the temperature stood at 35.2 degree Celsius.