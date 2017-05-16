Heat Wave to continue in state

Bhubaneswar: The heat wave, which has made life miserable for the people of the State, is likely to intensify further and the mercury is expected to soar to 47 degree Celsius, said the Regional Office of Indian Metrological Department (IMD) here on Monday.

The twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, which like other coastal parts of the State were earlier experiencing better weather in comparison to the towns of western Odisha, recorded temperatures of above 40 degree Celsius for the second consecutive day on Monday. While Bhubaneswar had a maximum temperature of 40.2 degree, Cuttack had 40 degree.

However, Balangir was the hottest place in the State with a temperature of 46. 1 degree Celsius, followed by Jharsuguda with 46 degree, Sambalpur at 45.7 degree, Titilagarh 45.5 degree, Sonepur 45 degree and Malkangiri- 43.2 degree.