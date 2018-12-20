Healthy life is greatest gift for anyone: Naveen

Bhubaneswar: “A healthy life is the greatest gift for anyone. All of us must strive to make healthy living a way of life,” said Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday.

Inaugurating the Annual Conference of Indian Society of Nephrology here, the CM said Human endeavour to create a healthy and disease free world has resulted in advancements in health sciences.

“This has created the potential in us to control most of the diseases to a great extent,” he added.

Stating that kidney related diseases are on the rise all over the globe especially in this part of the world, Patnaik said, “My government under the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana is providing free dialysis services to all the needy people of the State in our Medical Colleges, District Headquarters Hospitals and other selected Hospitals.”

“This year alone, more than 35 thousand patients have been treated with 70 thousand dialysis sessions, free of cost, under this initiative, popularly known as SAHAY,” he said.

Under Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana, the State Government also provides free treatment for Renal Transplantation to the needy patients with an annual income of less than Rupees Three Lakhs, he said, adding more than 150 transplantations have been carried out in our Medical Colleges free of cost.

“All the diagnostic procedures for kidney and associated diseases like diabetes have also been made free in our health facilities,” he said.

He said with the launch of Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana, the State Government is committed to provide free healthcare services to all the needy people of the state.

“I convey my compliments and best wishes to the Organizers and Delegates for their efforts to make this Conference successful. I am sure the presentations and deliberations during the Conference will inspire new and innovative diagnostics and treatment solutions in the field of Nephrology,” he added.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister awarded Indian Society of Nephrology (ISN) Fellowships to eight distinguished Nephrologists of the country.