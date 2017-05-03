Health protection scheme in state extended till March next year

Bhubaneswar: The State Government on Tuesday has decided to continue the Rashtriya Swasthya Bima Yojana (RSBY) and its own Biju Krushak Kalyan Yojana (BKKY) till March next year. During a meeting held here in the city on Tuesday Chief Secretary Aditya Prasad Padhi has said that the government will continue with the BKKY and RSBY scheme till March 2018.

Padhi said that The National Health Protection Scheme (NHPS) is likely to be implemented in the state next year and a decision on the implementation of the NHPS would be taken after April 2018 following the receipt of the guidelines.

While reviewing the implementation of the health insurance scheme for farmers and people working in the unorganized sector, Padhi said that around 57,60,525 families were covered under BKKY and 44,08,070 under RSBY. While the Centre has been sharing 60 percent cost of RSBY while the remaining 40 percent is borne by the State Government.

State Health Secretary Pramod Meherda said while the state government is providing one hundred per cent funding for the BKKY both the central and the state governments are providing funds at the ratio of 60:40 for the implementation of RSBY. At present premium is being paid for Rs 30,000 health insurance coverage for a family covered under the RSBY and Rs one lakh per family included under the BKKY.

Further, sources said that the State Government has decided in principle to merge RSBY and BKKY under the new scheme to be launched by the centre called NHPS. The State Government has also decided to fully support additional 38.80 lakh beneficiary families from the Socio-Economic and Caste Census (SECC) database apart from 37.17 lakh beneficiary families approved by the Centre for coverage under NHPS.