Health condition of Jaga, Kalia stable now: Health Minister Pratap Jena

Bhubaneswar: In good news for people of Odisha who had prayed for the speedy recovery of the Kandhamal’s conjoined twins Jaga-Kalia following the successful cranial separation surgery at AIIMS, New Delhi, the health condition of Jaga and Kalia has improved and they are said to be stable now.

Speaking to mediapersons, Odisha’s Health and Family Welfare Minister Pratap Jena today said that health condition of the twins is stable now and Jaga is recovering faster than Kalia.

“Jaga is recovering faster than Kalia. He has started moving his hands. According to AIIMS doctors, it will take some more days for the twins to be completely stable”, said Jena.

“With the grace of Lord Jagannath, we are hopeful that the twins would recover completely and return to Odisha soon”, Jena added.

“The twins are being kept in the ICU of AIIMS Hospital under direct observation of expert doctors”, he further added.