Headmaster suspended for sexually assaulting Class X girl in Kalahandi

Kalahandi: The headmaster of Sirimksa Residential School in Thuamul-Rampur block of Kalahandi district was on Wednesday suspended from service on charges of sexual harassment.

The accused headmaster, Balakrushna Mohapatra, was suspended by the district school inspector for allegedly sexually assaulting a Class X girl student of the school.

The matter came into light after the victim informed about the incident to the district collector. In her complaint, the minor girl said she was sexually harassed during Ganesh puja this year.

The victim also alleged that the headmaster threatened that he would not allow her to appear in the 10th board exam if she discloses the matter to anyone.

Acting on the complaint of the victim, the district school inspector conducted an inquiry and found Mohapatra guilty. Initially, Mohapatra was served with a show-cause notice.

As the accused could not come up with satisfactory answers, he was suspended. Further departmental action would be taken against him, sources said.

Meanwhile, the accused headmaster has been reportedly absconding fearing his arrest.