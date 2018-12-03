Headmaster, peon thrashed for harassing girl students in Mayurbhanj

Mayurbhanj: The headmaster and a peon of a government-run residential school here were thrashed by the locals of Khairibani area for allegedly harassing girl students.

The matter came to light after the girl students brought allegations of harassment against the headmaster and the peon of Panchapalli School here.

Irate over this, the villagers reached the school and beat the duo black and blue. On intimation, police also reached the spot and took stock of the tense situation.

As per available information, the headmaster and the peon have been detained by the local police for interrogation.

Meanwhile, scores of locals blocked the Baisinga-Manatri road demanding immediate action against the accused duo.