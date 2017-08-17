Headmaster arrested for accepting bribe in Odisha

Sambalpur: Vigilance sleuths yesterday arrested a headmaster red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 2000 from the night-watchman of the school in Sundargarh district of Odisha.

The arrested has been identified as George Willum Barla, headmaster of Jadakudar High School in the district.

According to reports, the accused had asked for a bribe of Rs 2000 from Jugal Kishore Jankiar, night-watchman of the high school, assuring him not to take any action against him for his absence from duty.

The matter was informed to Vigilance Department, following which the vigilance officials of Sambalpur Division laid a trap.

As per the plan, Jugal met the headmaster about 3:45 pm yesterday and handed over the money. The accused received the money and gave to Sumanta Kumar Kishan, peon of the school.

The Vigilance officials caught the duo red-handed and arrested with seizure of the bribe money.

Later, both were forwarded to court.