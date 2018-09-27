Headless carcass of jumbo found in Deogarh forest

Deogarh: A headless elephant carcass was found near Pravasuni Reserve Forest range in Tileibani in Deogarh district on Thursday. It is suspected that the tusker was killed by poachers to steal its tusks.

According to sources, locals found the jumbo’s body this morning and informed the forest department officials who reached the spot and started a probe into the incident.

Prima facie investigation reveals, the elephant believed to be 30 years old, was killed 2-3 days ago, said a forest official adding that the stolen tusk would be at least 1-feet long.