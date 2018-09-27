PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Breaking News

﻿
Headlines

Headless carcass of jumbo found in Deogarh forest

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Headless elephant carcass

Deogarh: A headless elephant carcass was found near Pravasuni Reserve Forest range in Tileibani in Deogarh district on Thursday. It is suspected that the tusker was killed by poachers to steal its tusks.

According to sources, locals found the jumbo’s body this morning and informed the forest department officials who reached the spot and started a probe into the incident.

Prima facie investigation reveals, the elephant believed to be 30 years old, was killed 2-3 days ago, said a forest official adding that the stolen tusk would be at least 1-feet long.

Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

trains trains
2.3K
Headlines

Know the trains cancelled, diverted in Odisha
organic farming policy organic farming policy
1.1K
Headlines

Odisha formulates Organic Farming Policy
Rafale deal Rafale deal
1.1K
Headlines

Rafale Deal: Ex-French Prez contradicted himself; Dassault chose Reliance on its own, says Jaitley
To Top