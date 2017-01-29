Headlines

HC warns State, Centre for over disparity on Sarva Siksha Abhiyan reports

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Sarva Siksha Abhiyan

Cuttack: Orissa High Court has shown displeasure over the inconsistency on Sarva Siksha Abhiyan reports furnished by both State and Centre.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Vineet Saran and justice Bidyut Ranjan Sarangi cautioned state and union governments to file fresh status reports of funds given for the flagship programme for kids’ education.

A PIL from Puri Brahmagiri GP Samiti’s former Vice Chairman Shakuntala Mohapatra and local social activist Krushnapriya Baral, which said that as per rule, while the Centre should pay 60 per cent of the funds but from 2013-14 year onwards it has not granted a single penny.

Meanwhile the Centre has dismissed the claims from the state saying that it has paid its share of funds for the mass education drive.

Aggrieved by the confusion in reports from both the sides, the court ordered the Centre to furnish the detail affidavits with dates, amount of funds it has paid to the state for the sikhsha abhiyan within two weeks.

