HC seeks UP Government’s response on Gorakhpur deaths

Lucknow: The Allahabad High Court on Friday directed the Uttar Pradesh government and the state’s director general of medical education to file a detailed counter affidavit within six weeks on a PIL on the death of children in a state-run hospital in Gorakhpur.

The Lucknow bench of the high court fixed October 9 as the next date of hearing.

Till on Thursday, the death toll in the BRD hospital since August 7 was 71 due to various causes including encephalitis.

Some of the deaths were alleged to have been caused by shortage of oxygen, a claim dismissed by the Uttar Pradesh government.