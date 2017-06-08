HC rejects bail petition of Mahima Mishra

Cuttack: In yet another setback for business tycoon Mahima Mishra, Orissa High Court today rejected his bail petition in in Paradip Tarinigoda firing case.

Notably, the High Court on May 16 had granted conditional bail to Industrialist and Odisha Stevedores Limited (OSL) Managing Director Mahimananda Mishra alias Mahima Mishra in connection with Seaways Shipping general manager Mahendra Swain murder case.

However, Mishra to remain in jail as he has not got bail in the 2013 Press Chhak bomb hurling case.

The court has laid down conditions of Rs 5 lakh bail bond, 2 sureties, deposit of passport and not to visit Paradip, while granting the bail.