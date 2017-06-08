Twin City

HC rejects bail petition of Mahima Mishra

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Mahima Mishra

Cuttack: In yet another setback for business tycoon Mahima Mishra, Orissa High Court today rejected his bail petition in in Paradip Tarinigoda firing case.

Notably, the High Court on May 16 had granted conditional bail to Industrialist and Odisha Stevedores Limited (OSL) Managing Director Mahimananda Mishra alias Mahima Mishra in connection with Seaways Shipping general manager Mahendra Swain murder case.

However, Mishra to remain in jail as he has not got bail in the 2013 Press Chhak bomb hurling case.

The court has laid down conditions of Rs 5 lakh bail bond, 2 sureties, deposit of passport and not to visit Paradip, while granting the bail.

Related Items:, , , ,
Comments

Most Popular

windshield windshield
2.0K
Latest News Update

Horse rams into car windshield in Jaipur; watch video
Pipili Pipili
1.7K
Headlines

Tension at Pipili over couple’s death; locals torch three buses
AI AI
1.5K
Twin City

AI introduces new flights to Kolkata, Hyderabad from State capital
Draupadi Murmu Draupadi Murmu
1.4K
Headlines

BJP seeks Conch support for Draupadi Murmu in prez poll
State Government State Government
1.2K
Headlines

State Government to create 30L jobs by 2025, says CM
To Top