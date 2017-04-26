HC quashes bail plea of Gangster Raja Acharya

Cuttack: The Orissa High Court (HC) today quashed the bail plea of gangster Raja Acharya in connection with case of abduction and extortion of an employee of Bhubaneswar-based Jyote Motors.

Meanwhile, The Commissionerate police will shortly move to the Supreme Court seeking rejection of Raja Acharya’s bail in the Judo Coach Biranchi Das murder case, Commissioner YB Khurania said.

It may be noted that Acharya had got conditional bail from Bhubaneswar ADJ (I) Court in connection with death threats made to actress Bidusmita’s brother on March 14 but later his hope of getting out faded after his bail plea was rejected by the ADJ Court on March 15 in connection with the same case which he had appealed in the superior court.

Earlier, Raja, the prime convict of Biranchi Das murder case was granted bail by District and Sessions Court here following the Supreme Court (SC) ruling.