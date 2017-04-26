HC overrules petition filed against Parliamentarian Bhaskar Rao

Cuttack: The petition filed against BJD Rajya Sabha Parliamentarian N Bhaskar Rao by Congress MLA Bhujabal Bajhi has been overruled by the Orissa High Court today.

The petition was filed against the MP for allegedly furnishing false information regarding his income in the affidavit submitted by him at the time of his nomination filing.

Earlier, Justice Biswanath Rath had concluded the hearing on the case and reserved verdict on March 3, 2016.

The High Court rejected the petition from non-submission of a copy it to Rao and slammed a fine of Rs 20,000 on Majhi, the petitioner. However, Rao had also filed a miscase after not getting a copy of the petition.

Reportedly, the Congress MLA had alleged in the petition that Rao at the time of submission of affidavit had furnished wrong information regarding his dues payable to the IT department.