HC orders Govt to raise age bar for Sikshya Sahayaks to 42 years

Cuttack: The High Court on Tuesday directed State Government to increase the upper age bar for facilitating recruitment of candidates vying for Sikshya Sahayak from 32 to 42 years.

As per sources, a bench comprising Justice Akhyay Kumar Rath said that since the online registration for the posts is over candidates can apply offline through hard copies at Odisha Primary Education Programme Authority (OPEPA).

It further ordered that court’s permission is mandatory before publishing final recruitment list.

It is worthy to mention here that previously the upper age limit for the posts was stipulated to 42 years but the government has cut short the age bar to 32 years in its 2016 recruitment notification for recruitment into 14,086 sahayak posts.

Out of the total vacancies about 50 per cent have been reserved for CT and 10+2 qualified candidates while the rest is meant for BEd holders.