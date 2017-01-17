HC orders Govt to file development status report of Nagada

Bhubaneswar: The Orissa High Court on Tuesday asked the State Government to submit a detail ground zero report on developmental activities carried out in the deprived Nagada area of Jajpur district.

Nagada which was recently in news for dozens of child malnutrition deaths has been in the scanner of human rights commissions and social activists.

A bench comprising chief justice Bineet Saran and Bidyut Justice Ranjan Sarangi of the apex court while listening to a PIL from Nationalist Lawyers Forum Joint Secretary Tapas Dwivedi ordered the state government to deposit the reports by February 6.

The PIL said that in spite of many schemes implemented by both state and central governments the kids in the industrial area are suffocating from lack of good food and dying of impoverishment. The forum alleged that misappropriation of funds meant for developments have led to such despicable scenes.

The forum has also asked for a CBI inquiry into the issues saying that many such villages are suffering from lack of elementary necessities.

Notably as many as two dozen kids lost their lives due to hunger and malnutrition in the industrial village of Nagada in Jajpur leading to state wide outcry and varied political repercussions.