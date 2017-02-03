HC lawyers continued their agitation till Monday

Cuttack: Lawyers of Orissa High Court on Thursday have decided to continue with their strike till Monday.

The general body of Orissa High Court Bar Association unanimously passed a resolution to abstain from court work in protest till those who allegedly threatened Odisha State Bar Council member Chinmaya Kumar Mohanty of dire consequences, are arrested.

Mohanty had lodged a written complaint at the Lingaraj police station in Bhubaneswar last month in connection with the alleged incident and an FIR was registered.

Police have said that although investigation in the case has been commenced, no arrests have been made so far.