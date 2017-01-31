HC lawyers to continue cease-work till Feb 2

Cuttack: Demanding for immediate arrest of the accused persons who had threatened Odisha State Bar Council member Chinmaya Kumar Mohanty, Orissa High Court (HC) lawyers of on Monday has decided to continue their cease-work till February 2(Thursday).

State Bar Association Vice-President Kali Prasanna Mishra has said that the general body meeting of the HC Bar Association would be held again on Thursday afternoon to decide the further course of action. The HC lawyers have boycotted courts since last Friday.

The association’s general body has also passed another resolution suspending advocate Bibhu Prasad Tripathy and Gyanaranjan Mohanty from the association and now officiating as Additional Government Advocates (AGAs).

Further a press release issued by the HC Bar Association on Monday has stated that both of them would also be removed from the government panel, for allegedly being involved in criminal cases.

Earlier, Chinmaya had filed a complaint at the Lingaraj police station in Bhubaneswar.