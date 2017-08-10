PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

HC defers hearing on CM’s poll funding irregularities to September 6

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
poll funding

Cuttack: The Orissa High Court today deferred the hearing on two petitions filed by Debananda Mohapatra and Subhas Mohapatra to September 6 respectively in the alleged discrepancies in Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s election expenses and  poll funding row.

Notably, BJP leader Debananda Mohapatra who had contested against Naveen in 2014 Assembly elections from Hinjili had moved the court seeking disqualification of the CM as legislator from the constituency.

Mohapatra in his petition alleged that Naveen has submitted false affidavit regarding his poll expenses to the Election Commission of India (ECI), during 2014 elections.

On the other hand, RTI activist Subhas Mohapatra had moved the court by filing a petition mentioning irregularities in the BJD’s accounts statement and dubious funding after the 2014 general elections following which the court issued a notice to the ECI asking it to submit its report by August 17.

