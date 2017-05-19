HC defers bail plea of Mahima Mishra, close aide Basant Bal granted bail

Cuttack: After conducting hearing on bail plea of Odisha Stevedores Limited (OSL) Chief Mahimananda Mishra in connection with the Press Chhak bombing case, the Orissa High Court (HC) deferred its verdict to June 20 while his close aide and a co-accused in the Seaways Shipping GM’s murder case was granted bail.

Mahima Mishra has already been granted in the sensation Mahendra Swain murder case in Paradip earlier.

Mishra and his close aide Basant Bal were arrested on December 25 from Bangkok on charges of conspiring the murder of Paradip-based Seaways Shipping Company’s General Manager Mahendra Swain in Paradip.