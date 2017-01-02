HC Chief Justice released book of the state Governor

Bhubaneswar: Chief Justice of the state High Court Justice Vineet Saran has released a book on collection of selected speeches of Governor SC Jamir at Raj Bhavan today in the presence of a distinguished gathering of intellectuals, writers, academicians and eminent personalities from art, literature and culture, at Raj Bhavan here on Sunday.

The book containing selected important speeches of the Governor has been segregated into ten sections, namely, contours of higher education, national and international themes, religion and philosophy, literature and culture, ecology and tribal development, youth, children and women issues, development of public administration, health and research, role of media and finally great statesmen. The speeches reflecting the Governor’s deep understanding and appreciation of the subjects and his vision of where he wants to see Odisha and India has been published by Raj Bhavan, Bhubaneswar.

Addressing the occasion, Saran appreciating the character, attitude, devotion and commitment,vast knowledge and long experience of serving in many distinguished positions of Jamir, said that the book would get appreciation of readers and ignite young and thinking minds with his dream and his message.

Among others, First Lady of the state Alemla Jamir and Principal Secretary to Governor CJ Venugopal were also present.