HC bench: Bandh to be observed in four dists on Dec 18

Koraput: Lawyers have called for a bandh in four districts of Western Odisha on December 18 demanding establishment of permanent High Court bench in undivided Koraput district.

The members under the aegis of Zilla Milita Kriyanusthan Committee have called for the bandh in Rayagada, Koraput, Nabarangpur and Malkangiri districts to press the government for their demands.

According to sources, the lawyers had been demanding permanent High Court bench in the district for a long time. Despite their repeated pleas, their demands are not being taken into consideration.

Following this, the committee has decided to observe bandh on December 18.