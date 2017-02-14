HC advocates resorts to 2-day cease work

Cuttack: Members of Orissa High Court Bar Association on Monday has resorted to cease work demanding immediate action by the lawyers’ body in the molestation charges of a lady police inspector leveled against two of their co-lawyers.

The lawyers also said that the agitation would continue till the next course of action is decided in a meeting on Tuesday. The High Court Bar Association decided to cease work yet again to protest against the “false case” lodged by the lady inspector against two lawyers, both association members. The cease work followed the demand for “an impartial inquiry” into the incident by the Odisha Police Association yesterday.

On Sunday, Cuttack DCP Sanjeev Arora said CCTV footage examined by the investigating officer (IO) reveals that there is no foolproof evidence of molestation of lady cop.

Earlier, the CCTV footage of the incident was sent by the Commissionerate Police for forensic test.

It may be noted here that the inspector lodged a complaint at Lalbag police station on February 9 against two lawyers for allegedly sexually harassing her inside a lift on the high court premises. Acting on it, a case had been registered against the two lawyers under the Indian Penal Code’s sections 354 (outraging of modesty of a woman) and 354 (A) (sexual harassment of a woman).