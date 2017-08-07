Haryana stalking case: Son of Haryana’s BJP chief arrested for stalking daughter of IAS officer

Chandigarh: A day after a senior BJP politician’s son and his friend were arrested and later released on bail for ‘stalking’ DJ Varnika Kundu in Chandigarh at midnight – in fact, the crime she accused them of was attempted kidnapping but the police watered down the charges – the politician’s family and BJP leaders are resorting to victim shaming on social media.

In her complaint, Kundu accused Vikas Barala, son of Haryana BJP chief Subhash Barala, and his friend Ashish Kumar of chasing her through the streets of the city with the intention of kidnapping.

On Monday, Ramveer Bhatti, vice presiodent of the BJP in Haryana, blamed the young woman for “staying out so late in the night”.

Barala’s son Vikas(23) and and his friend Ashish Kumar (27) were earlier arrested for allegedly stalking the woman here. However, both the accused were released later on bail as they were booked under bailable sections of the IPC and the Motor Vehicles Act.

The incident had come to light when the woman, around 28 years of age, called up the police on Friday night, complaining that two youth were chasing her along a stretch of over five kilometer from Chandigarh right up to a point in the Union Territory, which is adjoining Haryana’s border.

The state unit’s reaction came in response to the latest development in the case, with the police claiming that the CCTV footage of the incident has gone missing.