Haryana to prepare Aadhaar-based database of its residents

Sonepat: Haryana government today said it has decided to prepare an Aadhaar-based database of all the residents of the state which would enable in providing benefits of various schemes in a transparent manner.
Under State Resident Database (SRDB) scheme, a public service survey would be conducted and data would be collected from all the households.
PK Das, Haryana Additional Chief Secretary, School Education Department, divulged the details in this regard while presiding over a meeting with officers in Sonepat today, said an official release. Preparations for implementation of SRDB were discussed in the meeting.
He said the survey needs to be conducted in an efficient manner so that every person could get benefits of various schemes launched by the government in the state.
He said that under SRDB, Aadhaar number of every state resident would be noted and his/her finger prints would be scanned on a machine to ensure that he/she has been getting benefits of all the schemes through banks.