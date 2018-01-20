Haryana government proposes death for rapists of minors

Chandigarh: The Haryana government on Saturday said it will enact a law to provide for capital punishment for those found guilty of raping girls aged 12 years or below.

The state government would make a request for setting up fast-track courts for dealing with rape cases to ensure speedy justice to the victims, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said in Karnal after laying the foundation stone for a new sugar mill.

Expressing anguish and concern over the recent incidents of rapes in the state, Khattar said although the police were dealing with such cases as required under the law, it had been decided to make provisions for harsher punishment for rape.

“A law will be enacted soon to hang those convicted of raping a girl aged 12 or younger,” Khattar told the gathering in Karnal, around 125 km from here.

Usually, relatives and near and dear ones of the victim had been found to be involved in about 75 per cent rape cases, he pointed out.