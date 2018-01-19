Haryana folk singer Mamta Sharma found dead in Rohtak

New Delhi: A Haryana folk singer was found dead in Rohtak’s Baniyani with her throat slit on Thursday morning. The Singer Mamta Sharma, a resident of Kalanur village, had gone to attend an event on January 15, according to reports.

Her son, Bharat, lodged a complaint with the police after she did not return home. “Suspecting foul play, I had lodged a missing complaint “, said Bharat.

Police are examining her phone call details and hope to solve the case soon.

This incident comes months after another Haryanvi singer, Harshita Dahiya, was shot dead by unidentified assailants at Chamrara village in Haryana’s Panipat district.

Dahiya was shot when she was on her way back home in a car after her performance at a function in the village.

She was killed by four men on the direction of her brother-in-law and notorious gangster Dinesh Karala, police had said.