PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Breaking News

﻿
Headlines

Haryana BJP chief’s son sent to judicial custody in Chandigarh stalking case

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Haryana

Chandigarh: Haryana BJP chief Subhash Barala’s son Vikas and his friend Ashish Kumar were on Saturday sent to the judicial custody till August 25 by a court in Chandigarh in the alleged stalking and attempted abduction case of an IAS officer’s daughter.

Amid tight police security, both were presented before the court of duty magistrate Gaurav Dutta. Defence counsel Surya Prakash said: “both the youths have been sent to 14 days of judicial custody”.

Vikas Barala and his friend had earlier been remanded in police custody for two days till on Saturday.
The two accused were re-arrested on August 9 and were charged with attempted abduction under section 365 of the IPC and section 511, which relates to an attempt to commit an offence punishable with life or other imprisonment.

Related Items:, ,
Comments

Most Popular

BMC BMC
1.3K
Twin City

BMC conducts raid on various Hotels and Restaurants in Bhubaneswar, seized stale foods
Pal Heights Pal Heights
1.1K
Twin City

Fire Mishap at Pal Heights owner’s house: Cops seize CCTV hard disk
gas leak tragedy gas leak tragedy
909
Headlines

Rourkela LPG gas leak tragedy: Injured woman dies
transferred transferred
897
Headlines

PF account to be automatically transferred on job switch
trains trains
851
Twin City

Rescheduled trains, changed routes for modernization work at Cuttack Railway station
To Top