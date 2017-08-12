Haryana BJP chief’s son sent to judicial custody in Chandigarh stalking case

Chandigarh: Haryana BJP chief Subhash Barala’s son Vikas and his friend Ashish Kumar were on Saturday sent to the judicial custody till August 25 by a court in Chandigarh in the alleged stalking and attempted abduction case of an IAS officer’s daughter.

Amid tight police security, both were presented before the court of duty magistrate Gaurav Dutta. Defence counsel Surya Prakash said: “both the youths have been sent to 14 days of judicial custody”.

Vikas Barala and his friend had earlier been remanded in police custody for two days till on Saturday.

The two accused were re-arrested on August 9 and were charged with attempted abduction under section 365 of the IPC and section 511, which relates to an attempt to commit an offence punishable with life or other imprisonment.