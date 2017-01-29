Headlines

Haryana on alert: Jat fresh quota stir begins from today

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Haryana

Chandigarh: Haryana has gone on maximum alert as the fresh round of agitation called by a section of Jats community demanding reservation in government jobs and education institutions began on Sunday.

As a precautionary measure, section 144 has already been imposed in sensitive districts, including Rohtak, Sonipat, Jhajjar, and at other places in the state.

As per sources, Jat outfits will be staging demonstration in almost 19 districts of the state demanding reservation for the community in government jobs as well as education institutions.

Notably, during a similar stir a year ago, there were 30 deaths and widespread destruction of property.

Related Items:,
Comments

Most Popular

Ravindra Jadeja Ravindra Jadeja
7.1K
Latest News Update

Ravindra Jadeja, wife Reeva survive road accident
Transgender, Meghana’s marriage completed Transgender, Meghana’s marriage completed
5.9K
Headlines

Transgender, Meghana’s marriage completed
BSNL offer BSNL offer
4.8K
Business

BSNL new offer gives 30 min free voice calls daily
rehearsal rehearsal
3.8K
Headlines

Full dress rehearsal for Republic Day Parade 2017
Hirakhand Hirakhand
3.7K
Headlines

Hirakhand derailment: Probe begins from tomorrow
To Top