Haryana on alert: Jat fresh quota stir begins from today

Chandigarh: Haryana has gone on maximum alert as the fresh round of agitation called by a section of Jats community demanding reservation in government jobs and education institutions began on Sunday.

As a precautionary measure, section 144 has already been imposed in sensitive districts, including Rohtak, Sonipat, Jhajjar, and at other places in the state.

As per sources, Jat outfits will be staging demonstration in almost 19 districts of the state demanding reservation for the community in government jobs as well as education institutions.

Notably, during a similar stir a year ago, there were 30 deaths and widespread destruction of property.