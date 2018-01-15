Headlines

Haryana: 15-year-old girl raped, murdered, body found near canal

Haryana

New Delhi: A 15-year-old girl in Haryana, missing since last week after she left home for tuition classes, was found dead on Saturday with severe injuries to her body.

The teenager body with mutilated private parts was found in Budhakhera village of Jind district on Sunday.

Initial investigation indicates that the girl was gang-raped and killed.

According to reports, the Class 10 student, from a village in Kurukshetra, went missing on Tuesday. Her mutilated, half-naked body was found near a canal about 100 kilometres away, in Jind.

Her liver and lungs had been ruptured and an object had been jammed into her body, doctors said.

Meanwhile, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar assured the culprit in the case would be nabbed soon.

The assault has been compared to the Delhi gang-rape in which a 23-year-old medical student — who came to be known as Nirbhaya — died after being gang-raped and tortured on a moving bus in December 2012.

