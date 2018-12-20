Harsh Vardhan Shringla is the new Indian envoy to US

National
By pragativadinewsservice
Harsh Vardhan Shringla
12

New Delhi: Harsh Vardhan Shringla has been appointed as new Indian envoy to US on Thursday.

Shringla is presently serving as the Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh.

A statement issued by the External Affairs Ministry said the 1984 batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer is expected to take up his new assignment shortly.

Shringla will succeed Navtej Sarna who will retire by the end of 2018 in Washington.

Related Posts

Lok Sabha adjourned after passing two bills

Bollywood actor’s comments spark row

Calcutta HC allows BJP Rath Yatra

His diplomatic career spanned over 34 years.

Shringla has held various positions in New Delhi and abroad.

Before his assignment in Bangladesh, he served as Ambassador of India to Thailand.

He has also served at Unesco in France, at the UN in New York, besides serving in various capacities in Vietnam, Israel and South Africa.

 

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.