Harsh Vardhan Shringla is the new Indian envoy to US

New Delhi: Harsh Vardhan Shringla has been appointed as new Indian envoy to US on Thursday.

Shringla is presently serving as the Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh.

A statement issued by the External Affairs Ministry said the 1984 batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer is expected to take up his new assignment shortly.

Shringla will succeed Navtej Sarna who will retire by the end of 2018 in Washington.

His diplomatic career spanned over 34 years.

Shringla has held various positions in New Delhi and abroad.

Before his assignment in Bangladesh, he served as Ambassador of India to Thailand.

He has also served at Unesco in France, at the UN in New York, besides serving in various capacities in Vietnam, Israel and South Africa.