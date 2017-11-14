Headlines

Hardik Patel Sex clip: Patidar leader says BJP playing dirty politics

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Hardik Patel

Ahmedabad: Trouble seems never-ending for Patidar leader Hardik Patel as he has landed into a fresh controversy after two sex video clips showing him with a woman went viral on social media on Monday.

The 24-year-old came down heavily at BJP saying that it was a conspiracy by people trying to defame him.

“Why is BJP interfering in my personal life,” Patel asked, adding that “it amounted to invading somebody’s privacy”.

Hardik, who was participating in the Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) core-committee meeting to discuss the Congress formula on constitutionally tenable quota for Patidars in Gandhinagar, dismissed the video clips as part of “dirty politics of BJP.

“The video is fake and morphed. It is part of dirty politics by the BJP that has stooped down to the lowest level to attack me,” he said. “I am a man, I am not impotent.

