Hardik Patel sets deadline for Congress over seats

New Delhi: With more people leaving his camp by the day, Patidar leader Hardik Patel seems to be in a hurry to make an alliance or break ties with the Congress for Gujarat Assembly election.

According to sources, Hardik Patel has given a fresh deadline for the Congress leadership to decide on his demands for a separate quota for Patidars in Gujarat and a list of candidates on about two-and-a-half dozen Assembly seats.

That deadline ends Saturday midnight.

The Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) leader is said to have given a list of around 30 Gujarat Assembly constituencies, where he wants to field his own candidates. The Congress, on the other hand, is reluctant to accept the demand of leaving out 30 seats to Hardik Patel, sources said.

Gujarat will vote for 182-seat Assembly next month in two phases on December 9 and 14.