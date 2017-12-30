Headlines

Nitin Patel unhappy with portfolios, Hardik Patel invites to join Congress

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Hardik Patel

Ahmedabad: Just days after assuming charge as Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister, Nitin Patel is miffed with the portfolios allocated to him. He has reportedly voiced his displeasure to the party leadership over the departments allotted to him.

On the other hand, Patidar leader Hardik Patel invited the deputy CM Nitin Patel to 0join Congress and quit from the cabinet.

“If Gujarat Deputy CM Nitin Patel along with 10 MLAs is ready to leave BJP, then I will talk to Congress to get him a good position. If BJP does not respect him, he should leave the party, Hardik said on Saturday, according to sources.

In the previous government, Nitin Patel used to handle important portfolios like finance and urban development. In the current Cabinet though, he has been allotted charge of departments like road and building and health.

The BJP government was sworn-in for the sixth time in Gujarat on December 26.

 

