Hardik Patel booked for political speech at educational event

Ahmedabad: An FIR was lodged against Patidar quota agitation spearhead Hardik Patel for allegedly delivering a “political” speech at an educational and farmers’ welfare event at a village in this district over two months ago, as per sources.
The complaint, filed by Jamnagar (rural) Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) R K Patel, says that although permission was granted for organising an educational and farmers’ welfare event at Dhutarpar village, it turned out to be a “political” programme with Hardik delivering the speech.
According to the complaint, Hardik and his associate Ankit Dhadia had violated the conditions laid down while granting permission for the event.
“While permission was granted for an educational and farmers’ welfare programme at Dhutarpar village in the Jamnagar taluka, it turned out to be a political event with Hardik delivering a political speech,” the SDM said in the complaint.
The case was registered at the Jamnagar ‘A’ division police station on Friday.