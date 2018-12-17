Hardik Pandya, Mayank Agarwal added to India’s Test squad

New Delhi: Opening batsman Prithvi Shaw has been ruled out of the 3rd and 4th Test against Australia due to an ankle injury.

The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Mayank Agarwal as his replacement for the ongoing Test series against Australia.

Shaw had suffered a left ankle injury while attempting a catch in the practice game against CA XI.

The selectors have also added all-rounder Hardik Pandya to India’s squad for the third and fourth Test to be played in Melbourne and Sydney respectively, the BCCI said in a statement.

India’s squad for the 3rd and 4th Test against Australia: Virat Kohli (captain), M Vijay, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Parthiv Patel (wicket-keeper), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, Mayank Agarwal