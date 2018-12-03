Hardcore woman Maoist surrenders before Malkangiri SP

Malkangiri: In a major achievement to Malkangiri police on the PLGA week, a hardcore woman Maoist surrendered here on Monday.

The Maoist cadre, Ide Maddi, carrying a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh on her head, surrendered before the Malkangiri Superintendent of Police, Jagmohan Meena.

According to police, Maddi was a member of Dalma and Kalimela committee under Malkangiri division of outlawed CPI(Maoist) organisation. She had joined the Maoists in 2014 and had several cases of violence pending against her.

Addressing a presser, SP Meena said, Maddi, will be provided monetary assistance as per Surrender and Rehabilitation Scheme of Government of Odisha.

Meanwhile, security has been tightened in the border areas of Malkangiri and Chhattisgarh for the PLGA week observed by the rebels. Search and combing operations in the Naxal-infested area are also underway.

This apart, surprise vehicles checking are on at the entrance points of the districts.