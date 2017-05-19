Hardcore Maoist sentenced to 10 years rigorous imprisonment

Rayagada: Rayagada District Court on Thursday sentenced a hardcore Maoist Gameli Chinna Rao alias Santu to 10 years rigorous jail term for his alleged involvement in several cases of arson and attacks in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh and possessing explosives.

Justice Biswajit Dash awarded the punishment to Santu after examining seven witnesses. The judge also slammed a fine of Rs 50,000 on Santu.

Santu also received a seven-year imprisonment and a fine of Rs 50,000 for possessing explosives under Section 5 (a) of Explosive Substance Act. Both the punishments will run concurrently. Public Prosecutor Ajit Patnaik said if the fines remain unrealized, Santu would have to undergo another six months in jail.

Santu was arrested on May 7, 2013 from Phulkona forest and police had recovered 9 mm pistol, 16 rounds of live cartridge, five gelatin sticks, nine detonators and 2 kg ammonium nitrate.

The Andhra Pradesh Government had announced a bounty of Rs 4 lakh on his head.