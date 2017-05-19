State at Large

Hardcore Maoist sentenced to 10 years rigorous imprisonment

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
hardcore Maoist

Rayagada: Rayagada District Court on Thursday sentenced a hardcore Maoist Gameli Chinna Rao alias Santu to 10 years rigorous jail term for his alleged involvement in several cases of arson and attacks in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh and possessing explosives.

Justice Biswajit Dash awarded the punishment to Santu after examining seven witnesses. The judge also slammed a fine of Rs 50,000 on Santu.

Santu also received a seven-year imprisonment and a fine of Rs 50,000 for possessing explosives under Section 5 (a) of Explosive Substance Act. Both the punishments will run concurrently. Public Prosecutor Ajit Patnaik said if the fines remain unrealized, Santu would have to undergo another six months in jail.

Santu was arrested on May 7, 2013 from Phulkona forest and police had recovered 9 mm pistol, 16 rounds of live cartridge, five gelatin sticks, nine detonators and 2 kg ammonium nitrate.

The Andhra Pradesh Government had announced a bounty of Rs 4 lakh on his head.

 

Related Items:, , , , ,
Comments

Most Popular

mothers mothers
7.3K
Entertainment

In Pics Mother’s Day special : Odia actors with their mothers
Satyajeet Jena Satyajeet Jena
5.1K
Entertainment

AR Rahman offers Satyajeet Jena an internship after a spotless performance
Minaketan Minaketan
2.2K
Latest News Update

Odia actor Minaketan Das battles with pancreatic cancer
creature creature
2.2K
International

Scientists identify 15m creature washed up on an Indonesian beach
Ransomware Ransomware
1.6K
Headlines

Ransomware Cyber attack first hits Berhampur city hospital in Odisha
To Top