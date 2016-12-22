PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Harbhajan Singh denies joining politics

Harbhajan Singh

Chandigarh: Indian off spinner Harbhajan Singh has denied any move to join politics and said that he has no intention of joining politics any time soon. “Please stop spreading rumors,” he added.

There were rumours that Harbhajan may join Congress and contest election from Jalandhar and also that to explore the possibility of joining the party he is in touch with the Congress leaders. To move into politics Harbhajan has been in touch with the Party’s senior leader Amarinder Singh since several months, sources said.

Notably, earlier on Tuesday, cricketer turned politician Navjot Singh Sidhu met Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi following which speculations have begun that he would join the party.

Speculations are also rife that Sidhu could contest from Amritsar seat. His wife, who joined the Congress earlier, had hints that he would contest the upcoming Punjab polls on the party ticket.

