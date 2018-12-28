‘Harassment’ of Unnao rape victim: NHRC issues notice to UP govt

New Delhi: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Friday issued notice to Uttar Pradesh government following reports of harassment of Unnao gang rape victim.

The commission has taken suo motu cognizance of a media report that the Unnao gang rape victim has accused the Uttar Pradesh Government of harassing her and her family members through its various agencies as she was trying to fight against a ruling party lawmaker.

Allegedly, they have been told to withdraw the case against the MLA accused of raping her. Reportedly, the victim could not believe that the rapist is so powerful that he could manipulate the law from the prison.

The Commission has observed that the contents of the media report, if true, amount to serious issue of violation of the right to live with dignity of the victim and her family members. It is the responsibility of the State to ensure safe and secure environment for the victim of the sexual assault, her family members as well as the witnesses of the criminal act.

The Commission has further observed that it seems that its earlier directions given under case No. 8385/24/71/2018-AD on the 10th April, 2018, were ignored, otherwise the reports of harassment of the victim would have not come to the fore. Reiterating its directions to the Government of Uttar Pradesh, it has directed the Chief Secretary, Govt. of Uttar Pradesh to personally look into the matter and ensure that the victim’s family is not subjected to any further harassment or humiliation by the accused local MLA or through his aides in any manner.

It has also called for the detailed reports from the Chief Secretary and the DGP, Govt. of Uttar Pradesh on the allegations of daily threats to the victim. The response is expected within four weeks, positively.