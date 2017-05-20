Harassed sisters attempt suicide in front of Koraput SP office

Koraput: Two sisters of Lamtaput block attempted suicide in front of the SP office here on Friday. They tried to take the extreme step following police inaction on their complaint against some of their relatives, who denied them their share of ancestral land.

The sisters, Damayanti Muduli and Parbati Muduli, own a property jointly along with their relatives in Lamtaput. They had planted eucalyptus trees on the land.

However, their relatives refused to give them their share and the girls had lodged a complaint with the Machkund police last month. As no action was taken, they decided to apprise the DGP about the issue and travelled to Cuttack for the purpose.

After no one came forward for help, they arrived at SP’s office in Koraput on Friday and tried to hang themselves from a tree in front of the office. Police, however, rescued the girls.