Happy Birthday Virat Kohli: Team India celebrates as captain turns 29

Virat Kohli

New Delhi: Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli celebrated his 29th birthday with his teammates after the 2nd ODI against New Zealand in Rajkot on Sunday.

The country’s biggest sports and youth icon is probably one of a kind as far as Indian sports is concerned. Virat’s friends, fans, colleagues, including both former and current cricketers did not miss an opportunity of showering their love and wishing him on this special day.

BCCI uploaded photos of the celebration through its official Twitter account.

Virat Kohli

Kohli has scored 49 international centuries (32 in ODIs and 17 in Tests) out of which 28 have come away from home (outside India) – in which 10 Test hundreds have come away from home as well. Not only hundreds, he’s played a few fighting innings helping the team in difficult positions.

