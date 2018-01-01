Happy Birthday Unconventional Star Vidya Balan

New Year’s Day, 1st January is the birthday of Vidya Balan who has made a name for herself in the Hindi Film Industry with a variety of Unconventional roles. Let’s celebrate her birthday by reminiscing some of her best movies and rare trivia associated with them.

Parineeta in 2005 was like a breath of fresh air as Vidya in her 1st Hindi movie held her own with her 2 top co-stars Sanjay Dutt and Saif Ali Khan. Parineeta was based on the novel of the same name by Sarat Chandra Chatterjee. Established actors Aishwarya Rai and Rani were supposed to be cast instead of her but newcomer Vidya’s performance in as much as six months of screen testing convinced the makers of her acting abilities.

Lage Raho Munna Bhai, a follow up of the Highly successful Munna Bhai M.B.B.S was released in 2006. In only her second movie Vidya established herself firmly. Lage Raho Munna Bhai was the 1st Hindi film to be shown at the United Nations. Interestingly RajKumar Hirani chose Vidya for the role as he felt that her voice was suited for the role of Radio Jockey and indeed Vidya’s “Good Morning Mumbai” is an integral part of our memories regarding the wonderful movie.

While her next 2 movies Hey Baby and Kismet Konnection did not do well, Vidya stormed the box office and captured the imagination of fans subsequently with back to back blockbuster performances in Paa, Ishqiya, No one Killed Jessica, Dirty Picture and Kahaani.

Paa was unique and experimental as Abhishek and Vidya played the role of Amitabh’s parents. Amitabh and Vidya got best actor’s awards for their terrific acting efforts. Dirty Picture too was a once in a lifetime role and also got Vidya yet another Best actor award for her portrayal of Silk Smitha. Interestingly Vidya got the role though earlier Kangana and then Bipasha were supposed to play it.

Vidya’s Dialogue “Filmein sirf teen cheezo ke wajah se chalti hai, Entertainment, Entertainment and Entertainment… aur main entertainment hoon” in Dirty Picture will go down as one of the most remembered dialogues ever in Hindi movies.

Vidya’s recent movie, Tumhari Sulu has done very well at the box office. With her confidence at embracing the unknown as regards roles and movies, one certainly can expect many more wonderful roles from her in future. Wishing her once again a very Happy New Year and a Happy Birthday.