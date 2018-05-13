Happy Birthday Sunny Leone: A look at the Babydoll’s stunning pics

Mumbai: Happy Birthday Sunny Leone! From a modest Canadian girl of Indian origin to arguably the biggest adult movie-star of the world to a Bollywood diva, Sunny Leone has had quite a journey. On her 37th birthday, let’s take a stroll down memory lane and look at some old pictures of this bombshell.
Even before her Bollywood debut in 2012 in Jism 2, the Indo-Canadian diva was already a sensation among Indian film fans. Her reputation preceded her but it was her charm that won hearts of people in India. She soon became a Bollywood diva appearing in films both as the female lead in films and with her mind blowing item numbers, the most popular among them was Babydoll from the film Ragini MMS 2.
Born to and Indo-Canadian family in 1981, her given name was Karenjit Kaur Vohra. However, upon entering the adult industry, she took a stage name – Sunny Leone. The Bollywood bombshell made her way to her roots in India after being invited to be a part of the TV show Bigg Boss in 2011.
It was during her time at the show, when director Mahesh Bhatt approached with a film opportunity which later turned out to be Jism 2 where Sunny Leone featured as the female lead opposite actor Randeep Hooda. In 2013, she officially declared that she has retired from the porn industry.
Popular for being a hottie among hotties, Sunny Leone didn’t become a sizzling beauty after joining the adult film industry, she was always a stunner even in her younger days. Don’t believe us? Check out these old pictures of Bollywood’s babydoll before she got famous.