HAPPY BIRTHDAY SHAH RUKH KHAN
If Amitabh is the Shahenshah, Shah Rukh Khan popularly called SRK is the Baadshah of Hindi film industry. Today, 2nd November is his birthday. Let us reminiscence some little known aspects about this superstar.
While doing so I propose to have a look at his life and career as a series of transitions.
Transition from Shahrukh to Shah Rukh to SRK
Born as Shahrukh, he prefers to be called Shah Rukh. Due to his phenomenal success, SRK as he is usually referred to is also called king Khan and King of Bollywood.
Transition from good student and sportsperson to TV Star
SRK was a good sportsperson and was captain of both his school’s football and hockey teams. In one of his interviews he has also stated that he had got into the prestigious IIT. However actiing being his passion, he chose it as a career. In school he was well known for his imitation of Dilip Kumar and Amitabh and it was providential that he acted in remaked of Devdas and Don later on. However he started as a TV Star with Fauji and Circus being his successful TV series
Transition from TV Star to Anti-Hero
SRK stunned the film industry and captivated the audiences with his bold decision to do as many as 3 anti-hero roles in Baazigar, Darr and Anjaam. Prior to that his debut in Deewana with Rishi Kapoor and Divya Bharti was well accepted and he got the Filmfare Best Male debut Award. Baazig. ar got him his 1st Filmfare Award for Best Actor and so far he has got 8, an honour he shares with Dilip Kumar
Transition from Anti-hero to king of romance
Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge was the movie which established SRK as a romantic hero. This was reinforced with Dil To Paagal Hai.
Transition from Romantic hero to Actor
SRK himself says that calling him “a romantic hero alone would be an oversimplification”. As a serious actor, one can probably cite Chak de India, Swades and Paheli as his best efforts.
Transition from Superstar to Business tycoon
While he continues to be a superstar, SRK has effortlessly slipped into the role of a business tycoon in real life and handles various diverse business interests with ease. Prominent among them are successful film production house Red Chillies Entertainment, Red Chillies VFX which is India’s biggest Visual effects Studio and IPL Team Kolkata Knight riders. He has also entered the family entertainment business with a 26% stake in Kidzania India which aims at having family entertainment centres throughout India.
This then is Multifaceted personality SRK.. Whats next for him ? His next movie will see him playing the role of a dwarf and is an eagerly awaited role indeed.
Will he make a further transition into non-hero roles. Anything is possible for the superstar.
Happy birthday SRK