Handbag stamping for domestic flyers at six more airports to end from June 1

New Delhi: From June 1 domestic flyers out of six more airports — Chennai, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Thiruvananthapuram and Guwahati will not need to get their handbags stamped “security checked”.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has decided to end handbag stamping for domestic flyers at these airports from June 1.

CISF director-general O P Singh said the paramilitary force will also begin a week-long trial at five airports — Varanasi, Goa, Vishakhapatnam, Bhubaneswar and Pune — from next Monday to see how stamping handbags can end there too.

Singh’s decision comes soon after the CISF had stopped handbag stamping at seven airports — Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad and Cochin — from April 1.