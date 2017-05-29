Headlines

Handbag stamping for domestic flyers at six more airports to end from June 1

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
domestic flyers

New Delhi: From June 1 domestic flyers out of six more airports — Chennai, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Thiruvananthapuram and Guwahati will not need to get their handbags stamped “security checked”.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has decided to end handbag stamping for domestic flyers at these airports from June 1.

CISF director-general O P Singh said the paramilitary force will also begin a week-long trial at five airports — Varanasi, Goa, Vishakhapatnam, Bhubaneswar and Pune — from next Monday to see how stamping handbags can end there too.

Singh’s decision comes soon after the CISF had stopped handbag stamping at seven airports — Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad and Cochin — from April 1.

Related Items:, , ,
Comments

Most Popular

private bus private bus
4.0K
Headlines

Private bus catches fire on BBSR-CTC road, all passengers safe
ITER ITER
3.7K
Headlines

SOA placement row: ITER Dean Rajkishore Hota arrested
sex racket sex racket
2.2K
Latest News Update

Sex racket busted in Jaipur, 10 people held
SOA SOA
2.0K
Headlines

Fake campus placement in SOA, students return empty-handed
observers observers
1.6K
Headlines

BJD appoints senior leaders as party observers for 18 districts
To Top