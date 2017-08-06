Hand-Conch bonhomie to keep lotus away

Surprisingly, it seems that the long standoff has turned to a bonhomie between Jeypore MLA Taraprasad Bahinipati and former Minister Rabi Narayan Nanda after the Congress chief whip was seen embracing Nanda in the Panchayati Raj Minister’s chamber.

As the sudden change of attitude and conveying of friendly gesture towards each other portrayed to be an undigestable stuff for the observers, however it is speculated that the arc rivals have paved way for a bonhomie being committed to stop lotus from blossoming in Jeypore.

Notably, Bahinipati had earlier alleged that Nanda when exercised the powers of a minister had sparked a scuffle with his family. But, as of now the Hand-Conch duo is singing a melody of friendly politics thereby keeping saffron away from their constituency.