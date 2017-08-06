PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Breaking News

﻿
Special Stories

Hand-Conch bonhomie to keep lotus away

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
bonhomie

Surprisingly, it seems that the long standoff has turned to a bonhomie between Jeypore MLA Taraprasad Bahinipati and former  Minister Rabi Narayan Nanda after the Congress chief whip was seen embracing Nanda in the Panchayati Raj Minister’s chamber.

As the sudden change of attitude and conveying of friendly gesture towards each other portrayed to be an undigestable stuff for the observers, however it is speculated that the arc rivals have paved way for a bonhomie being committed to stop lotus from blossoming in Jeypore.

Notably, Bahinipati had earlier alleged that Nanda when exercised the powers of a minister had sparked a scuffle with his family. But, as of now the Hand-Conch duo is singing a melody of friendly politics thereby keeping saffron away from their constituency.

Related Items:, , , ,
Comments

Most Popular

Pal Heights Pal Heights
6.3K
Headlines

In pics: Deadly house fire that left 5 dead at Pal Heights owner’s residence
young woman young woman
2.6K
Crime

Young woman raped, murdered in Puri forest
Pal Heights Pal Heights
2.4K
Headlines

Five people of Pal Heights hotel owner’s family charred to death in city
Suranjan Satpathy Suranjan Satpathy
2.0K
Headlines

Odisha CM’s Joint Secretary, Suranjan Satpathy passes away
heavy rainfall heavy rainfall
1.1K
Headlines

Heavy rainfall likely in Odisha in next 48 hours
To Top