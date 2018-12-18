Hamid Nihal Ansari returns home after six years in Pakistani jail

Attari/Wagah: The Indian national Hamid Nihal Ansari has returned to India after six years in Pakistani jail.

Ansari hails from Mumbai who was released from a Pakistani jail after languishing for six years for alleged espionage charges.

He crossed over to the Indian side at the Attari-Wagah border in Punjab on Tuesday.

Ansari was welcomed by his parents, Nehal and Fauzia, who were waiting at the border along with a large contingent of India-Pakistan friendship activists and officials.

Reports said he was looking weary clad in a jacket, muffler and a Pashtun cap.

The 33-year-old Ansari along with his family knelt down and touched the soil of the motherland with their foreheads.

Ansari first hugged his mother and then embraced his father in an emotional reunion.

They were immediately whisked away by the authorities without allowing any interaction with the media.