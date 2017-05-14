International

Hafiz Saeed detained on terror charges

Islamabad: Lashkar-e-Taiba as well as Jamat-ud Dawah (JuD) chief and Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed and his four aides have been detained by Pakistan for “spreading terrorism in the name of jihad”, sources said.

Pakistan’s home ministry, which levelled the charge, produced him before a three-member board judicial review board that’s headed by Pakistan Supreme Court judge Ejaz Afzal Khan and comprises two other senior judges, as per sources.

Pakistan’s home ministry, however, rejected his arguments and told the board that Saeed and his four aides have been detained for “spreading terrorism in the name of jihad”.

The board also sought personal appearance of the attorney general of Pakistan on next hearing.

