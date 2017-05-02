H-1B Visa effect: Infosys to hire 10,000 American workers

New Delhi: Amid concerns over H-1B Visas, Indian IT major Infosys has said it will hire about 10,000 locals in the US over the next two years and set up four technology and innovation hubs there, as part of its efforts to tide over visa-related issues.

The 10,000 people that will be hired will include experienced technology professionals and recent graduates from major universities, and local and community colleges.

Through these new hires and centres, Infosys will also focus on enhancing its play in new technology areas like artificial intelligence, machine learning, user experience, cloud and big data.

According to Infosys CEO Vishal Sikka the first hub, which will open in Indiana in August this year, will create 2,000 jobs by 2021 for American workers.

The location of the other three centres will be decided over the next few months. These hubs will not only train people on technology and innovation but also help in working closely with clients in key industries like financial services, manufacturing, healthcare, retail and energy.